Nancy and Will Sexton recently stayed at Punta Gorda’s PG Waterfront Hotel. They said they told the front desk agent they’d be paying in cash at checkout. When asked, Nancy said she had no problem providing her debit card to secure the room and cover any incidental charges discovered after checkout.
However, eight days later, Nancy discovered a debit from her checking account by the hotel for the exact amount they said they paid in cash at checkout.
“I called the hotel and was told by the manager that their video shows no money changing hands and even though I have a receipt, they will not refund my money,” Nancy wrote me. “The hotel told me that their employee made a mistake.”
The mistake?
PG Waterfront Hotel general manager Maria Grebe, told me it was “due to an error made by our front desk agent who posted the charge as cash.”
Grebe said her investigation couldn’t confirm there was any cash exchanged at the time of checkout. “However, the hotel made the mistake of not verifying the copy of the receipt we gave to the guest and it took eight days to correct and charge the guest which should not happen.”
A very accommodating Grebe agreed “as a matter of integrity” to refund the Sexton’s debit charge.
But here’s a question. Without this resolve, what if this “he-said-she-said” scenario had been in front of Judge Judy? My guess is with a printed receipt showing “cash” in the hotel’s posting description field, she’d rule in the Sexton’s favor.
And that’s today’s takeaway: Always get a receipt, especially when paying in cash.
Without a proof of purchase receipt, for example, you won’t be able to make a warranty claim. But it’s particularly important if making rent payments in cash.
“You must get a receipt for each payment you make,” warns findlaw.com. “If not, you will have a much harder time proving that you’re all paid up if the landlord attempts to evict you.”
So what information should be on a receipt? Regardless of the payment method, Berkley Law at the University of California explains it must contain five IRS-required elements.
These include the person or company you paid, the date it was paid, a detailed description of the goods or services purchased, the amount paid and the form of payment.
The Saxtons had all five. Hence, the hypothetical gavel-pounding “Judge Judy” verdict.
However, the Saxtons did make a non-recommended decision when providing a debit card — rather than a credit card — for the hotel’s standard “pre-authorization” request.
“You could lose up to $500 if someone uses your physical debit card without your permission — provided you report the fraudulent charges within 60 days after your statement is mailed to you,” explains the Federal Trade Commission. After 60 days, your entire checking account could be wiped out with no federal protection.
And while some debit card issuers may VOLUNTARILY offer fraud protection, federal law limits a credit cardholder’s reported fraud liability to no more than $50.
“If your credit card is compromised, the potential harm to you is relatively small,” notes money expert Clark Howard. “But, but no money leaves your hands. Since a credit card charge is essentially a loan from the bank, it’s not your money.”
In addition, many credit cards extend the manufacturer’s written warranty — usually for a year — if the purchase is charged on their cards. Some credit cards also offer a return protection guarantee (they’ll refund the purchase price within 90 days if the store won’t), or offer a sale price guarantee (giving you back the difference if an item goes on sale within 60 days of purchase).
And depending on the circumstances, if there’s an issue with a purchase, only credit cards provide the opportunity to dispute the charge, not paying while the claim is investigated.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
