PUNTA GORDA — Back in the spring, Army veteran Mike Gerger was trying to build up his life.
Gerger, 59, was participating in the Volunteers of America Veterans Village program, which helps homeless veterans get resources and work to get permanent housing.
He told C.J. Metcalfe, the program's lead volunteer, he needed a car. She could only get him a bike. Since then, he has been riding his bike across the US 41 bridge to volunteer with the program six days a week.
Meanwhile, single mom Stephanie Fortin, 36, was saving up for a new car. She makes minimum wage, lives in subsidized apartments and had been driving a 1998 Honda Accord lovingly named "Honda Wanda" for 15 years.
With some help from her church, Deep Creek Community Church, she bought a new and safer car: A 2011 Honda Accord.
"I didn't want to sell it," Fortin said. "I wanted to give the car to someone who would use it."
Wednesday afternoon, Fortin gave "Honda Wanda" to Gerger in order to pay forward all the generosity shown by her church and other members of the community.
"It makes my heart so happy," Fortin said, adding that Gerger hadn't had a car in two years. "He's extremely grateful."
"I didn't think I'd be getting a car for a long time," Gerger said.
The car needed repairs. Veterans Village alumni Paul Campbell volunteered to get the car safe and into working order.
Now, Gerger can drive to volunteer with the program that helped him get on his own two feet.
"They helped me out when I needed it," he said. "I know what it was like."
Gerger volunteers six days per week driving homeless veterans to their doctors' appointments using a car provided by the program.
Having worked with Gerger both as a participant and a volunteer, Metcalfe thought the car was long overdue. "He is a hard working guy," she said. "He is so deserving of the car."
"This community never gives up," said Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke at the event. "If it wasn't for that, this community wouldn't be where it is."
The Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Punta Gorda Fire Department, the Punta Gorda Police Department, the Vintage Motor Car Club for America, Janie Brynolf with Soul Space and members of the Punta Gorda City Council were in attendance, and even got together gifts for Fortin and her young son on Wednesday.
"There are vets who haven't succeeded in life and need help," Metcalfe said. "They're proud, but they can't stand on their own two feet ... (This program is) the help many of them need."
Veterans Village houses 26 residents at a time at 1250 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-896-9714.
