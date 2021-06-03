PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office report.
Russell Carawan, 57, of the 800 block of Silver Springs Terrace N.W., was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance — Xanax and methamphetamine — and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CCSO detectives had obtained a search warrant for Carawan's residence following a report he had engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor.
The victim stated he met Carawan through the social media app GRINDR, and that Carawan also offered him narcotics before the sexual activity occurred.
The alleged incidents took place on two separate occasions with the latest being in mid-May.
Carawan also allegedly sent multiple naked photographs to the victim.
When deputies executed the warrant Thursday, the suspect’s home appeared as it was described by the victim.
Detectives also located 2.5 grams of methamphetamines and associated paraphernalia, along with 13 Xanax and Alprazolam bars in the dresser drawer where the victim advised it would be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.