PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte High School produced its first “Diversity College and Cultural Activities Fair” Thursday, Feb.6 to celebrate Black History Month. The event was sponsored by Mr. Long (Principal) and Dr. Curtis (Assistant Principal) along with the newly formed Diversity And Reunification Team (D.A.R.T.) club of Port Charlotte High School comprised of eight students and two administrators.
The event included 14 past and present African-American Historian projects created by the D.A.R.T. club members. College-Recruiters including Florida Southwestern College, Florida State University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Keiser University, Beacon College, and South Florida College attended the event.
Military Recruiters (Navy Marines), ACT, SAT Preparation presented by Dr. Bishop (Assistant Principal), and Destination Graduation Representatives of Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte High School also attended the fair.
The student-led event was attended by approximately 300 plus students, parents, and/or community members. This event was established to showcase our African-American Historians and celebrate “Black History Month” with offering post-secondary opportunities and to acknowledge our nation’s perspective leaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.