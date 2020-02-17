PUNTA GORDA — Peace River Wildlife Center representatives and animals visited Punta Gorda Middle School recently.
The organization has an outreach team staffed with volunteers who work at the center, in schools, and with the public providing information and education. Animals that were injured and unable to return to the wild that live at the center are a part of this team.
For more information on Peace River Wildlife Center visit: prwildlife.org/
