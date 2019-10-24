PORT CHARLOTTE — A traffic crash involving a truck and pedestrian snarled traffic Thursday night on US 41 southbound at Oakley Street.
According to an alert from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued around 8 p.m., traffic was diverted to Kings Highway.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.