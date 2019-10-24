Police lights
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — A traffic crash involving a truck and pedestrian snarled traffic Thursday night on US 41 southbound at Oakley Street.

According to an alert from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued around 8 p.m., traffic was diverted to Kings Highway.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Load comments