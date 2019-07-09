By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
Statewide gas prices are anticipated to decline down to about $2.62 per gallon this week.
Tuesday, statewide gas prices were down to $2.659, slowly lowering since last week’s peak of $2.69 hit the Fourth of July.
What are our local prices like?
As of Tuesday, the average local gas station prices per gallon are:
• Arcadia: $2.660 (up 5.1 cents since last week)
• Englewood: $2.597 (up half a cent since last week)
• North Port: $2.590 (down 3.2 cents since last week)
• Port Charlotte: $2.600 (down 7.7 cents since last week)
• Punta Gorda: $2.607 (down 7.8 cents since last week)
• Venice: $2.618 (down 9.4 cents since last week)
This is according to AAA Fuel Price Finder data recorded for each of the area’s gas stations Tuesday and July 2.
What should we expect?
Florida drivers should get some relief at the pump this week, according to AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
This is for a few reasons.
First, growing doubts of a U.S.-China trade agreement is pushing prices lower.
Also, the initial panic from tensions between the U.S. and Iran led to higher fuel prices a few weeks ago. But since then, prices have stopped increasing from this for now.
In fact, lower oil and gasoline futures were published last week, which allowed wholesale prices to slip. The price of WTI crude oil declined nearly $2 per barrel last week after increasing more than $7 per barrel the week before.
Oil is also $15 per barrel less than this time last year.
Even with a potential tropical storm brewing, this doesn’t seem to have much affect on fuel prices at this time, Jenkins said.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.