They're not seeking attention or notoriety. They just want to improve the lives of children they will never actually meet.
All year, the people at Harbor Lakes, an RV community in El Jobean, participate in a charity that has become a part of their neighborhood.
The People Who Care - an organization within the park run by its residents - sells raffle tickets for over 50 gift baskets to neighbors and friends. They also collect cans that go toward the purchase of bikes, clothes and toys for children in need served by Salvation Army in Port Charlotte.
Most people are familiar with volunteers who stand outside grocery stores throughout December, ringing bells. But there is more to what the Salvation Army does than that.
Major Carla Binnix, a 25-year officer of the Salvation Army, said it was her second Christmas with Harbor Lakes.
“Christmas and the Salvation Army is like half the year,” says Binnix. “We start in October taking applications, and we do that for two weeks and the parents come in and they bring their finances, then we ask them what their children’s sizes are and what their Christmas wishes are and things like the toys, of course, that’s what they're looking for and of course the parents are also wanting to meet their needs for clothing.”
The People Who Care, a quarter century ago, decided to become one of the helping hands.
And on Dec. 8, the culmination of their efforts saw its annual payoff as the year-round donation ended in 67 children's bikes, complete with helmet and knee pads, as well as toys, clothes, and a check for $500.
The bikes are sent off in a festive ceremony of drink, food, speeches from the leaders of the charity, and a lively and loud announcement of raffle winners.
It was organized by volunteers like Harold Meyers, 53, who said he enjoys making people happy through the event.
Despite the fact that the volunteers do not directly give out the gifts amassed through their efforts, just participating is enough.
Thomas Laviolette, 75, heads the actions of TPWC, and is in charge of the sale of tickets, collection of money, and purchase of the bikes.
Laviolette said it started 25 years ago by some people and it just started getting bigger and bigger. He has participated for the past 12 years.
Many residents are encouraged and eager to be involved, with some who donate a small amount of time and, or money, and others who give more.
Laviolette said his favorite part is “the smile on people’s faces,” who seem to elicit as much joy from this experience as the recipients likely get.
“It would be wonderful to see the kids get the bikes, but there’s no way we can,” he said.
