PORT CHARLOTTE — Why not start the new year off with a new friend?
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County has a new special this month, where every animal that has been a resident for at least three months is half-off the regular adoption fee. This accounts for 13 dogs and five cats, according to shelter spokesperson Ryan Long.
A previous adoption special is back as well. Thursday nights, all pets are half-off from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fridays are now Foster Fridays, and though there aren't any special prices that day, the shelter will bring in foster pets that are ready to be adopted.
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County currently has 40 dogs and 50 cats.
The shelter, which is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $75
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FeLV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt or call 941-625-6720
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.