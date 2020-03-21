PORT CHARLOTTE — All adoptions and fostering requests at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County will have to be by appointment only.
The shelter will remain closed to the general public, except those with appointments.
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is taking these precautions for the health and well-being of not only their pets but of their customers and staff.
The shelter also asks any owners not facing an immediate crisis and wanting to surrender their animals to first attempt to rehome their pets themselves. The wait time for surrenders may be up to four weeks, the shelter said in a press release. Surrender requests must be made via the shelter’s website or you can call the shelter.
Pet owners that are concerned about providing food or medications for their animal can also contact the shelter to see if staff can provide assistance.
The shelter encourages potential pet owners to look at pet profiles on their website before scheduling an appointment. Potential pet owners should also fill out the adoption form online. To schedule an appointment, call 941-625-6720 or email Adoptions@AWLShelter.org.
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt.
The shelter at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, de-wormed, tested for heart worm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Senior large breed dogs (7 years or older): $45
Senior small breed dogs (10 years or older): $45
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $75
Kittens: $100
FIV and FeLV positive: $45
Senior cats (10 years or older): $45
Special needs pets are $45 and small critters are $25. Purebred dogs, exotic cats and other animal prices may vary.
