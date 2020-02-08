PORT CHARLOTTE — You may get weird looks for talking to your dog like a baby, but it works.
Not only does this “baby talk” increase your bond with your pooch, but it also makes your dog listen to you more, according to a study conducted by Dr. Katie Slocombe from the University of York’s department of psychology.
“We found that adult dogs were more likely to want to interact and spend time with the speaker that used dog-directed speech with dog-related content, than they did those that used adult-directed speech with no dog-related content,” said Alex Benjamin, a PhD student at the University of York’s psychology department.
Do you have a dog that you baby? If not, the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County has 35 dogs up for adoption, as well as 40 cats and one pig.
The shelter at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
You could even get a special pet for half-price until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, if the pet is over 6 months old.
The shelter also has two upcoming events. The first is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Hurricane Charley’s banquet room 300 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. “Painting for a Purpose” with artist Karla Knies is $30, and you’ll be able to paint your choice of phrases or signs on wood, with drinks available to purchase. All proceeds benefit the Animal Welfare League.
Next weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, the shelter is having its “Huge Yard Sale” where you’ll be able to find a bunch of stuff that, when purchased, will benefit the animals. Donation drop off for the sale starts Feb. 7, but they are not accepting clothing donations.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, de-wormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $75
Kittens: $100
FIV and FeLV positive: $45
Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt or call 941-625-6720.
