PORT CHARLOTTE — Dogs have been man's best friend for at least 15,000 years.
And as that relationship has strengthened, parents have passed down dog ownership through generations by introducing their children to how great these canines can be at a young age.
But research shows that dog ownership might be predetermined by genetics.
A 2019 study looked at over 35,000 twin pairs, finding that addictive genetic factors largely contributed to dog ownership, with the chances of passing down these genes at more than 50%.
"We were surprised to see that a person's genetic make-up appears to be a significant influence in whether they own a dog," lead author of the study Tove Fall told Science Daily. Fall is a professor in molecular epidemiology at the Department of Medical Sciences and the Science for Life Laboratory at Uppsala University.
"Although dogs and other pets are common household members across the globe, little is known how they impact our daily life and health. Perhaps some people have a higher innate propensity to care for a pet than others," Fall continued.
If your genetics tell you that you just need a dog, or if you just want a furry companion, the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County has 40 adoptable dogs, as well as 50 cats and one pig.
The shelter at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, de-wormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Senior large breed dogs (7 years or older): $45
- Senior small breed dogs (10 years or older): $45
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $75
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FeLV positive: $45
- Senior cats (10 years or older): $45
Special needs pets are $45 and small critters are $25. Pure bred dogs, exotic cats and other animal prices may vary.
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt or call 941-625-6720.
