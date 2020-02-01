Miss Ginger came to the Animal Welfare League in August with a litter of kittens.
She was a great mom, but as her babies got adopted, she became shy and stressed.
Then comes Smoochy, 3, a playful black cat that helped her decompress from the shelter environment. Now the two are besties, and shelter staff hope that these two are adopted out together and live happily ever after.
Adopting bonded cats can be a good thing. The two keep each other happy, and they improve each other.
“Two cats that will be incomplete without each other are a bonded pair,” says Daniel Quagliozzi of the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “In some cases, they are un-adoptable on their own.”
“The pain of being on their own makes their behavior regress, and their life condition take a turn for the worse,” he continued. “Illness, depression and a lack of socialization will soon take over, leaving no inkling of the cats they once were together.”
“There’s this strong sense that the cats have already lost enough — their caretakers, their homes and everything that was familiar to them — without having to lose their best buddies, too,” Petful author T.J. Banks wrote.
The shelter at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
There are currently 40 adoptable dogs, 25 cats and one pig.
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, all pets are half-off. The shelter also has a new special from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, any pet over 6 months will be half-off.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, de-wormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $75
Kittens: $100
FIV and FeLV positive: $45
Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt or call 941-625-6720.
