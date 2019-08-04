Staff Report
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County currently has about 70 adoptable cats and 40 adoptable dogs.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots prior to adoption, including rabies.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Monday.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Thankful Dog Thursday: From 4 to 7 p.m., dogs are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $90
Kittens: $100
FIV and FELV positive: $45
Cats older than 7 years are half-off
Feline Friday: From 4 to 7 p.m., cats are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25
To view all of the adoptable pets, visit www.awlshelter.org. Call 941-625-6720 for more information.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
