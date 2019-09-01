By LIZ HARDAWAY
PORT CHARLOTTE — Grab your sleeping bag, because some shelter animals are eligible for a sleepover weekend through a new program unveiled earlier this month.
Charlotte County’s Animal Welfare League is offering some of its Rescue Warriors — or their animals with medical issues, or seniors or that have been in the shelter long-term — to go on a sleepover to a potential adopter’s house.
The potential adopter will have to pick up the animal Friday and will return the pet Tuesday at 10 a.m. unless they decide to adopt. They can bring the pet back anytime during the stay if it’s not working.
“We are trying to save more pets with issues that may have not have been treated in the past,” said a shelter spokesperson Ryan Long in an email. “But in order to save them we need to find adopters for them.”
The Animal Welfare League has about 60 adoptable cats and 35 adoptable dogs in total, as of earlier this week.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots prior to adoption, including rabies.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The shelter is closed Monday.
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.
Deals this month:
Thankful Dog Thursday — From 4-7 p.m., dogs are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.
Feline Friday — From 4-7 p.m., cats are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
• Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
• Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
• Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
• Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Adoption Fees for Cats:
• Older than 6 months: $90
• Kittens: $100
• FIV and FELV positive: $45
• Cats older than 7 years are half-off
