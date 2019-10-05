PORT CHARLOTTE — Your next family member might not speak, bark or even meow. He might just oink.
Regardless of how he or she speaks, you can meet all potential family members at the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte.
There are currently 45 dogs, 70 cats, one pig and one rabbit available for adoption.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The shelter is closed Monday.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Check out their deals to learn what day is best for you to go:
- Thankful Dog Thursday — From 4-7 p.m., dogs are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.
- Feline Friday — From 4-7 p.m., cats are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $75
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FELV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.
