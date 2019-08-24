PORT CHARLOTTE — There's a reason they call it clear the shelter.
Last Saturday, Charlotte County's Animal Welfare League waived adoption fees as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters event. Seventy-nine total animals were adopted that day — 43 cats, 35 dogs and one rabbit.
Now what remains are 10 dogs, 60 cats and three pigs, all which need loving homes.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots prior to adoption, including rabies.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The shelter is closed Monday.
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.
Deals this month:
- Thankful Dog Thursday — From 4 to 7 p.m., dogs are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.
- Feline Friday — From 4 to 7 p.m., cats are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $90
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FELV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
