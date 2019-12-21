The holidays aren't just a stressful time for you. They're also tough for your furry pets.
Think about it: Random visitors invading their space, their routine is off, and possible travel on a plane or car.
Sometimes they get solace in those tasty treats sneaked under the table—but then might upset their tummy.
Dr. Suma Rao of the Purdue Veterinary Teaching Hospital's Small Animal Primary Care service provided some festive tips this holiday season, which were published with Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine.
First, Rao suggests trying to keep your pet's routine as normal as possible. Take them outside at their normal times, keep them on their regular diet and do other activities they're used to in order to reduce stress.
Make sure the pet also has a quiet part of the house to retreat to, in case they are overwhelmed by visitors and kids.
Also, be sure to keep Fido in mind when decorating. Your pet doesn't understand that that ornament is from your great-great grandmother. Rao suggests keeping larger ornaments to the floor and more valuable ornaments out of reach.
Candles can make the home smell scrumptious, but could quickly ruin a holiday if knocked over. Of course don't leave a candle unattended—in any circumstance—put it high enough so wagging tails and swatting cats can't reach it.
Regardless of these stressors, pets are your best pals when in-laws start to get under your skin. If you don't have one to hang out with when you need a breather from the family, the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County currently has 40 dogs, 50 cats, and a pig available for adoption.
The shelter, which is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $75
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FeLV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. 941-625-6720
