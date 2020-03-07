PORT CHARLOTTE — The next time you order pizza, it might have a dog on it.
A dog picture, that is, and only if you order from Uncle Nick’s Pizza. The Port Charlotte pizza store is placing flyers on their pizza boxes of adoptable animals from the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League that are looking for a home.
“It’s ‘outside the box’ thinking like this, between businesses and shelters, that help homeless pets everywhere find forever homes,” the shelter said on its Facebook page.
The flyers not only have a picture of the animal, but also a short description, and the shelter’s phone number.
The idea came from shelter donor and volunteer Ken Coch, who was inspired by the viral story about the Niagra County SPCA partnering with a pizza shop to do the same thing, according to shelter director Karen Slomba.
Coch is apart of the Pet Rescue Project, an educational group to help people help animals. To learn more, visit www.PetRescueProject.org.
Uncle Nick’s Pizza will even give a special gift for anyone adopting one of these animals. To grab a pizza, call 941-255-9090.
But you don’t have to order a pizza to learn about these animals.
You can also visit the shelter, which has several adoptable dogs and cats available for adoption, as well as five rabbits and one pig.
The shelter is holding a St. Pawtrick’s Day special from March 1 to March 16. Animals will be 25% off the regular adoption price. And on March 17, adoptions are half-off.
The shelter at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, de-wormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Senior large breed dogs (7 years or older): $45
Senior small breed dogs (10 years or older): $45
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $75
Kittens: $100
FIV and FeLV positive: $45
Senior cats (10 years or older): $45
Special needs pets are $45 and small critters are $25. Purebred dogs, exotic cats and other animal prices may vary.
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt or call 941-625-6720.
