PORT CHARLOTTE — It can be difficult to determine what an animal will be like once adopted.
In the shelter, with so much stimuli and surrounded by other animals, the cat or dog could be aggressive or reserved. Their personality really doesn't shine.
However, research shows that once taken out of the shelter for just a night, the animal's anxiety levels significantly decrease.
"Lowered stress levels could allow the dog to behave more naturally, giving people a better view of the dog's true personality," Science Daily reported.
This research was conducted in 2017 by Lisa Gunter, then a doctoral candidate at Arizona State University.
Anecdotally, adoptive parents taking a dog home for a sleepover reported that after he or she settled down, the dog would immediately sleep ... for a long time, Science Daily reported.
"Getting good, uninterrupted sleep could benefit them," Gunter told Science Daily. "That's something they can't get at the shelter because they have a lot of noisy neighbors."
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County has a foster program where residents can take animals out of the shelter and get them accustomed to a home. Or residents can just adopt one of the 35 dogs, 45 cats and the one pig available.
The shelter, which is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
From 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, all pets are half off.
For the month of January, the shelter is also doing half price for any pet that has been at the shelter longer than three months.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $75
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FeLV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt or call 941-625-6720.
