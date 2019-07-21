By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Looking to adopt a companion?
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots prior to adoption, including rabies.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Monday.
The adoption fee for adult dogs is usually $130 and $90 for adult cats.
There is an adult cat special running for $50 for adult cats until the end of the month. On Fridays, from 4- 7 p.m. all cats are half-off regular prices.
Senior dogs that are 7 years or older, are $65. Each Thursday in July, from 4-7 p.m., all dogs are half off regular prices.
To view all of the adoptable pets, visit www.awlshelter.org. Call 941-625-6720 for more information.
