PORT CHARLOTTE — Dogs have been shown to reduce the risk of mental disorder, a new study shows.
A study recently published by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers found a statistically significant decrease in the risk of a person developing schizophrenia if exposed to a dog early in life — as much as 24%, according to ScienceDaily.com.
Both cats and dogs were looked at for their effects on bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. There was no significant link between dogs and bipolar disorder, or between cats and either disorder, according to researchers.
The study looked at 1,371 men and women between the ages of 18 and 65. The population included 396 people with schizophrenia, 381 with bipolar disorder and 594 controls, or those who suffer from neither disorder. All participants were asked if they had a household cat or dog, or both, before they were 12 years old.
Researchers from the study do warn that more studies need to confirm these findings.
Previous studies have found that having a household pet can help one’s immune system and reduce stress.
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County currently has 40 dogs, 50 cats and one pig up for adoption.
From 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, all pets are half off.
The shelter, which is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $75
Kittens: $100
FIV and FeLV positive: $45
Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt or call 941-625-6720
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.