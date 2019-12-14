PORT CHARLOTTE — Many shelters discourage giving pets as gifts.
They argue that the holidays are a bad time to give a pet due to someone not being able to pick out a pet, akin to their personality or lifestyle, and that ownership can get costly. This can lead to those very animals being returned back to the shelter they were so excited to leave.
However, the American Humane Association found dogs and cats received as gifts are relinquished at a lower rate than from other sources, according to a study conducted by the ASPCA. These animals are only returned as an "unwanted gift" 0.3% of the time for dogs and 0.4% of the time for cats.
Shelters found that owners relinquished their dogs 10% of the time due to not having enough time for the pet, and cats were relinquished 18% of the time due to someone in the family having allergies.
The Animal Welfare League announced a new special this week called "12 Strays of Christmas" to encourage the gift of giving a lovable companion and, in return, giving an animal a home. Until Dec. 22, the shelter will waive the adoption fee for 12 rescue warrior pets that need a forever home for the holidays.
Dogs include 7-year-old Bessie, 3-year-old Calamity Jane, 4-year-old Little Dog, 2-year-old Reggie, 6-year-old Shane, and 3-year-old Sasha.
Cats include 12-year-old Seymour, 11-year-old Daisy Mae, 9-year-old Romeo II, 4-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Kennedy and 5-year-old Pumpkin.
But these aren't the only animals deserving of homes. The shelter has 45 dogs, 50 cats, three rabbits and a pig available for adoption.
The shelter, which is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $75
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FELV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call 941-625-6720.
