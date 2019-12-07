In the mud, they seem messy. But pigs are as complex as a pet dog, a study shows, sociable and even curious.
A study published in the International Journal of Comparative Psychology conducted by researchers from the Kimmela Center for Animal Advocacy and Emory University shows pigs have a complex psychology similar to dogs and chimpanzees.
Pigs show various personalities with their coping styles, response types, temperament and behavioral tendencies, the study says.
Some pigs even used vocalization and movements while responding to different situations, like being held down, being socially isolated, or being introduced to an object, showing that piglets exhibited aggression, sociability and exploration.
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County currently has two pigs: Peggy and Louie.
The shelter also has 40 adoptable dogs, 50 cats, and three rabbits.
The shelter is currently not running any adoption specials.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $75
Kittens: $100
FIV and FELV positive: $45
Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt and call 941-625-6720 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.