PORT CHARLOTTE — Pigs may not be able to fly, but they sure can talk.
Just like humans can be introverts or extroverts, a pig’s personality determines how much its likes to oink.
A 2016 study measured 72 juvenile pigs’ personalities by conducting two tests, one involving social isolation and another with objects. Each pig spent three minutes in isolation, and five minutes in a pen with a large white bucket or an orange traffic cone. The scientists observed if their responses to these situations were repeatable, the defining characteristic of personality.
The study was conducted by Mary Friel, Hansjoerg P. Kunc, Kym Griffin, Lucy Asher and Lisa Collins and was published in the Royal Society Journal.
“The domestic pig is a highly social and vocal species which uses acoustic signals in a variety of ways,” said Dr. Lisa Collins, a specialist in animal health and behavior at the School of Life Sciences at the University of Lincoln.
Their grunts or oinks can mean a wide variety of things, such as when a pig is scared and squealing or grunting when foraging to let their group know where they are, Collins said.
Louie, the lone pig up for adoption at the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League, likes to oink if you have treats in your hand, the Sun found out. The shelter also has 45 cats and 30 dogs.
The shelter at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
The shelter also has two upcoming events. The first is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Hurricane Charley’s banquet room 300 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. “Painting for a Purpose” with artist Karla Knies is $30, and you’ll be able to paint your choice of phrases or signs on wood, with drinks for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Animal Welfare League.
Next weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, the shelter is having its “Huge Yard Sale,” where you’ll be able to find a bunch of stuff that purchased will benefit the animals. Donation drop-off for the sale started Feb. 7, but they are not accepting clothing donations.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, de-wormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $75
Kittens: $100
FIV and FeLV positive: $45
Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt or call 941-625-6720.
