PORT CHARLOTTE — Just like human moms check their kid’s forehead to see if it’s hot, dog owners like to touch the nose of their pup to see if it’s wet.
Typically a wet nose means a happy, healthy dog.
But that’s actually just a myth.
“It doesn’t really tell us much at all,” said Dr. Leonie Richards, the head of general practice at the University of Melbourne’s Veterinary Hospital, in an article. “It’s like one of those old wives’ tales that people have just accepted without questioning the validity of it. It actually means nothing.” The article was originally published in Pursuit, a publication showcasing the research at the University of Melbourne.
The reason a dog’s nose stays wet isn’t just because he can’t blow his nose, but because they constantly lick their noses, which gives the dog an extra step up in sensing their environment from their already super strong sense of smell.
“Just as we salivate when we smell or think of something nice and tasty, dogs do too and that causes some secretion from the glands in their nose to help them absorb scent,” Richards said. “Then they lick their nose to taste the fluid that’s been secreted, which dampens the surface of the nose.”
Additionally, the nose and paw pads help regulate body temperature, according to Dr. Dan Bowen of the Animal Medical Clinic of Punta Gorda. “If the nose is dry and warm it is not helping regulate body temperature,” he said.
But what happens when that usually drippy nose is dry as sand?
Well first, if he’s sleeping, that’s normal, according to the American Kennel Club.
So, if Fido is sleeping, his nose is dry just because he’s been too busy dreaming of milk bones and grassy yards to lick it. His nose should be wet again within the first 10 minutes of waking up, though, the AKC says.
Additionally, the winter, cold air, and even the heating in your house can cause a dry nose, just like a human’s skin and lips get drier during this season.
A dry nose can also be caused by the breed. Dogs with short snouts, like French bulldogs and pugs, have difficulty licking their noses, so owners typically have to moisturize their nose for them. As dogs age, their noses also get more dry.
“Most of the time, a dry nose is just a dry nose,” the AKC states on its website. “If it’s chronic and your veterinarian sees no signs of allergies or disease, you may need to use a prescription lotion or balm to keep his nose moist. Because dogs lick their noses so often, whatever you use should be safe to eat. The nose is a dog’s chief sensory source of information and you want to keep it in top working order.”
There are some times, though, when a dry nose is reason to worry. Sometimes a dry nose can be caused by allergies or a sunburn. It can also be a sign of dehydration, especially after exercising in the hot summer weather. When going on long walks out in the sun, make sure to have plenty of cool water to quench your pooch’s thirst.
“If the nose has suddenly become dry and stays that way for a day or two it should be checked out,” Bowen said.
The worst-case scenario is that dry nose can sometimes be a sign of an auto-immune disease, the AKC says. Discoid lupus erythematosus or pemphigus, both auto-immune diseases, can cause a dog’s nose to dry out, crust and crack.
To see a wide variety of dog noses, or other animal noses, the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County has 40 adoptable dogs, as well as 45 cats, six rabbits and one pig.
The shelter is holding a St. Pawtrick’s Day special from March 1 to March 16. Animals will be 25% off the regular adoption price and on March 17, adoptions are half-off.
The shelter at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, de-wormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Senior large breed dogs (7 years or older): $45
Senior small breed dogs (10 years or older): $45
Adoption Fees for Cats:
Older than 6 months: $75
Kittens: $100
FIV and FeLV positive: $45
Senior cats (10 years or older): $45
Special needs pets are $45 and small critters are $25. Pure bred dogs, exotic cats and other animal prices may vary.
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt or call 941-625-6720.
