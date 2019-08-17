PORT CHARLOTTE — The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is one of the hundreds of shelters across the country that participated in the Clear the Shelters event Saturday.
Adoption fees were waived that day. There was a small processing fee.
Pets have been spayed or neutered, wormed and received their basic vaccinations.
Seventy-eight animals were adopted from AWL and more than 87,000 pets were adopted from over 900 shelters nationwide during last year's Clear the Shelters event.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The shelter is closed Monday.
As of late last week, the shelter had 38 dogs, 87 adoptable cats, three pigs and a rabbit.
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.
In other shelter news:
- The AWL Sleepover Program begins Friday, Aug. 23 and will give available dogs and cats a chance to get out of the shelter for the weekend. Potential adopters can also see if the animal is a good fit. There's a $50 fully-refundable deposit for the animal. You can keep the animal through the weekend and up to Tuesday, or return them any day before then during operating hours, if it's not a good match. Contact the shelter for more information.
- The shelter introduced a new paid position to their staff this week, Sherri Dennis, a former Sun staff member, will serve as the human resources and development director. She is also a former member of the board of directors for the shelter.
Deals this month:
- Thankful Dog Thursday — From 4 to 7 p.m., dogs are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.
- Feline Friday — From 4 to 7 p.m., cats are half-off and seniors (over 7 years) are $25.
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $90
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FELV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
Staff writer Brianna Kwasnik contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.