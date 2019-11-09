PORT CHARLOTTE — Need a friend?

The shelter currently has 40 adoptable dogs, 50 cats, two rabbits and two pigs.

The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Mondays.

Prior to adoption all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Upon adoption, residents can open a fortune cookie available at the front lobby. Inside each cookie is a different discount: $10 off, $20 off, half-price, and a waived adoption fee.

Adoption Fees for Dogs:

Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130

Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160

Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Dogs older than 7 years are half-off

Adoption Fees for Cats:

Older than 6 months: $75

Kittens: $100

FIV and FELV positive: $45

Cats older than 7 years are half-off

To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. 941-625-6720

