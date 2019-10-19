PORT CHARLOTTE — Instead of looking into the murky center of a crystal ball for your future, why not try looking into the hopeful eyes of a shelter animal?

The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is hoping residents can change the future of their adoptable animals for the better with their “Change Their Future” adoption special.

Once you find your perfect companion and are about to submit your adoption application, you’ll be able to open one of the fortune cookies available in the front lobby.

Inside each cookie is a different discount: $10 off, $20 off, half-price, and a waived adoption fee.

Charlotte County’s Animal Welfare League currently has 40 adoptable dogs, 70 cats and a pig to choose from.

The shelter is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The shelter is closed Monday.

Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.

Adoption Fees for Dogs:

Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130

Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160

Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220

Dogs older than 7 years are half-off

Adoption Fees for Cats:

Older than 6 months: $75

Kittens: $100

FIV and FELV positive: $45

Cats older than 7 years are half-off

To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments