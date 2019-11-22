PUNTA GORDA — A $6 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will build a new general aviation apron on the north side of the Punta Gorda Airport.
Apron is another word for ramp, which is a flat asphalt surface where planes park. The general public knows it as a tarmac, Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller said.
The Thunderbirds parked on the general aviation ramp just south of the commercial ramp for the recent Florida International Air Show. The general aviation ramp is currently quite close to commercial flight operations.
The airport has been planning for commercial air traffic growth at its existing site, and decided to relocate general aviation activities to a largely undeveloped north side of the airport's property. That's adjacent to runway 9-27 off Challenger Boulevard.
"The importance of this grant is that it gives us the ability to expand the existing commercial area, with more room to park more Allegiant planes or air carriers in the future, by moving the GA (general aviation) activity north end of the airport," Miller said. "So in the future, most all aircraft besides commercial carriers will be on the new ramp/apron in what we’re calling the 'North Airside Development Area.'"
Airport officials were notified by the office of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) Thursday about the funding.
“These improvements are essential to pave the way for construction of a new General Aviation Center and hangars, as well as attract new/expanded flight schools, avionics installation, aircraft maintenance, training programs and other economic development opportunities,” said airport CEO James W. Parish in a statement Friday.
This is part of dozens of grant announcements to airports around the country.
