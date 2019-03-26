Our Murder Mystery Dinners are so much fun and I am delighted to announce the next one, scheduled for Thursday, April 4, starting at 6:30 p.m. at La Fiorentina restaurant.
Our friends at the Charlotte Players will be on hand to perform a full murder mystery play to our audience, while you dine on excellent food and try to figure out Whodunnnit! Reservations can only be made through the PG Chamber by calling 941-639-3720.
The cost per person is $60 and we’ll guarantee a great fun night out for all. Sign up early to avoid disappointment.
Networking
Tonight, at 5:30 p.m., join us for the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting celebrations for Fedora Cigar Bar, as they open their doors at their new location at 2117 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The public is welcome to attend, although we do appreciate a verbal RSVP to 941-639-3720 by 1 p.m. today, so we can let the venue know approximate attendance for catering purposes. Tomorrow’s Networking Luncheon at the Wyvern is already SOLD OUT, but please call the office to be added to the wait list, in case of any last minute cancellations.
April 13 we are planning the first annual Punta Gorda Spring Festival on the Fourpoints Tiki Lawn, featuring the great music of Deb and the Dynamics (1 p.m.to 6 p.m.) and Neon Summer (6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.). The event is free to attend. If you are a non-food vendor looking for a place to sell your wares, please give us a call 941 639 3720 to get your signed up.
2020 will be our 15th Anniversary Annual Wine & Jazz Festival and we plan on it being a real celebration of the longevity and success this event has brought to Punta Gorda. I am very honored to announce the line-up for 2020 — featuring the acts you have acclaimed as your favorites, to help us celebrate 15 incredible years. Eric Darius, fresh from his 2018 appearance on our stage, is confirmed. Matt Marschak will return in 2020 to open the show in his own electric way and Ms. Mindi Abair will return to co-host and take the show to an incredible retrospective climax as she returns to her jazz routes to present a performance of all those jazzy favorites that got her to where she is today.
SO Mindi will be here twice (November and February) but giving two completely different and exciting shows. Blues/Rock in November with her Boneshakers and contemporary jazz in February. We are in for a treat! Tickets, especially the VIP and Premium sections, are already being snapped up for 2020’s event at www.puntagordachamber.com Join us for the party as the celebrations continue. Also, our 2nd Annual Punta Gorda Wine and Music Festival is set for November 16 with our Festival Star Mindi Abair at the top of the bill. Tickets for that event are also on www.puntagordachamber,com or by calling 941-639-3720.
I’ll be meeting her very soon to finalize the attendance of her “friends” who’ll be joining her on stage in November! Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida!
Before it’s too late, have you taken the Mural Walking Tour? You only have a couple more Thursdays to do it, if not. This Thursday through April 4, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, starting from the PG Chamber office located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, we invite you to join us in a guided walking tour of our beautiful city, stopping at historic murals along the way. Learn about the local history depicted in each mural, when it was painted and by whom. See if you can find the objects hidden in some of them! You’ll also get an overview of the Mural Society, their process of creating thee historic murals and a sneak peak at upcoming additional projects. The tours starting at 9:30 a.m. and will last about two hours (with rest stops).
To purchase your tickets (tour size is limited), please call 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are only $15 per person, benefiting the Mural Society. Our trolley and boat tours, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Wednesday and Friday afternoon throughout March/ just Fridays in April.
Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the various options with you for these ever-popular trips 941-639-3720. These tours are an excellent way to visit our city in a relaxing yet informative way, aboard a King Fisher Fleet cruise bat as well as the Olde Time Trolley.
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagordachamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
