Saturday is our Chamber Night of the Year. We gather at the Isles Yacht Club at 6 p.m. for the Annual Awards’ Gala. Featuring, this year, the music of Dave Powers!
That night, we reflect on the fiscal year that has just passed. We celebrate the leadership of Melanie Markel as Chair of the Organization, as the baton is passed to Deb Trenholm. Melanie has been an exceptional Chair and we look forward to hearing from her, in her own words, what she definitively brought to the table.
Ten finalists will be vying for the prestigious Donna Heidenreich Business of the Year Awards (I can tell you next week who won and not before). We celebrate our Partners in Action, our Board and our members in what is always a fun and entertaining evening full of surprises with many “Highs”.
One lucky person will also be selected to receive a Yeti Cooler, filled with over $2,500 worth of gifts that include Key West Express tickets, hotel stays, jewelry, restaurant vouchers, bottles of fine booze and so much more. Tickets to win this incredible prize put together by the board of directors can be purchased from any board member or from the Chamber Office, 252 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda before 5 pm on Friday Sept. 20.
You can even call in with a credit card if you prefer at (941) 639-3720. Tickets are $25 each, or 5 for $100. Tickets for the gala dinner will remain open ( subject to availability) until Sept. 19, at 5 p.m., when we must give the final food count to the Club.
To purchase tickets, either call us, or visit the Shop Chamber page of www.puntagordachamber.com where you can also select your meal choices.
Tonight, we gather at 5:30 p.m. at Profiles Nail Boutique, located at 121 E. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda (opposite the Post Office) for what we are sure will be a spectacular Business After Hours, hosted by Cindy and Stan. Bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing. An RSVP to 941-639-3720 would be appreciated for catering purposes. This event is free to attend.
Performing at the event will be our very own Michael White (PG Chamber member) who just got crowned the US National Karaoke Champion and will shortly be going to Japan to compete in the World Championships. You’ll be in for a real treat!
Thursday will be Wine Walk, which takes place every third Thursday of every month throughout the year. This month, we have fourteen participating businesses signed up, with newcomers like Few of my Favorite Things and Hammer and Stain.
For a $10 donation, you will receive a wristband which allows you to stroll through the 14 participating businesses and receive a sample of wine at each. It’s well worth the investment! Not a wine drinker or not wanting to sample? No problem. The stores are still open from 5-8 p.m. that night for you to enjoy! Wristbands can be purchased in advance from the PG Chamber office at 252 W Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda or on the night in front of the Chamber or at HipNotique 111 W Marion Avenue.
Next Tuesday, Sept. 24, we are excited to conduct the Ribbon Cutting for David Sussman Photography. David has become infamous around town for his depictive photographic imagery of our area. He now has a studio and the ceremony to officially open it will take place next Tuesday Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m., at 5240 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. All are most welcome to attend. RSVPs to 941-639-3720 please.
Mark Oct, 25 for our PG Chamber Halloween Party, to be held at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party will start at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., with live music, heavy appetizers and Happy Hour all night! Attendees get free entrance into the costume contest, being judged at 9 p.m. BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited so call us now to get your groups together. $60 for a great and thrilling night out!
Our Garage Sales are also coming back. Starting Oct. 12, from 8 a.m.-noon, we’ll be moving to a new location on US-41 – in the home of Comfort Storage (old Walmart location). These sales will run through May on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Cost of registration is still only $15 per vehicle, for which we do the advertising and you receive two parking spaces – one for your vehicle, the other for your goods etc.
To reserve, which MUST be done in advance, please call 941-639-3720 or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com for a registration form.
Looking forward, mark Nov. 2 in your calendars for the Fall Downtown Bash, presented by the Downtown Merchants and the PG Chamber. From 5-9 p.m., in front of the Old Historic Courthouse on Taylor, the Boogiemen will be your free entertainment. Gather your friends, bring along a lawn chair and party PG style in the street. No coolers or outside alcohol please. Food and beverages will be on site for purchase. Want to be a sponsor? Call us on 941-639-3720 for details. Packages start as low as $250.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon. The Mindi Abair Festival in November and the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival in February 2020 should not be missed. Get your tickets now as space is becoming limited in certain ticket areas.
