The GFWC-Punta Gorda Woman's Club wanted to remember its members who have passed away.
"About four years ago, we decided to start saving to put a bench in the garden at the Punta Gorda Woman's Club," said Beverly Hendrickson, club president.
But the bench wouldn't fit, so the club turned to the History Park, which agreed to have the glider there, under a beautiful crepe myrtle tree and near the gift shop.
The process was a long one; the club had to raise some $1,100 for the bench and shipping costs. But Hendrickson knew when she saw it in a catalog, it was the right one.
"I fell in love with that bench," she said.
Kathleen Hobbs, who heads the club's environment committee, said she was shopping at a local pottery business when she saw the bench in a pamphlet; it was available through Tom Sager who sells consignment items in Punta Gorda.
The glider bench, made by the Amish and sold through New Era, was shipped from Pennsylvania.
Hobbs said it was delivered to Sager's warehouse in Fort Myers, and her son-in-law Rick Mata picked it up. Later, her neighbor Ray Miller and Mata put it in place as Sager helped.
Recently, said Hendrickson, Sandy Moon, of the Punta Gorda Historical Society which oversees the park, was sitting on the glider and said it was very popular with visitors.
"They commented on what an asset the bench is to the park," Hobbs added.
The History Park has long had a connection with PGWC members, some of whom were also historians.
Hendrickson said it was important to remember those past members who have given a lot to the community, as do present members of the Woman's Club.
"Our club motto is service," she said. "We are a part of the International General Federation of Women's Clubs whose motto is 'Unity in Diversity,' and of GFWC-Florida."
Members of the PGWC give nightwear and sundry items to C.A.R.E., and they donate Christmas presents for children to give to their moms, and presents for moms to give to their children.
This year the club's project is to help Guardian ad Litem by donating Birthday Parties in a Bag to their kids.
"In January we open our doors to serve cafeteria-style continental breakfast and lunch at the Sullivan Street Arts and Crafts Fair. Profits are used to award $1,000 scholarships to Charlotte High School graduates," Hendrickson said.
"Last year we also gave a Charlotte Technical College Scholarship."
The club has helped the local Head Start program since the mid-1960s, and the Church of Christ-Peace River partnered with the club to provide each student with a complete outfit.
The club also provides a monthly meal to Veterans Village and provides beverages and snacks to residents of the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Home.
New members are always welcome. For information, call or text Jean Shea at 941-268-8296.
