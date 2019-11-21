PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Airport's passenger count was slightly below what it was last year, according to newly released figures.
In October, the Punta Gorda Airport saw 117,484 passengers enter and exit its commercial aircraft. That's 11,000 less than in October, 2018.
This is due to Allegiant scheduling fewer flights the past two months versus that time last year, according to PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller.
“The seasonal ebb and flow in PGD’s passenger numbers is directly tied to the number of flights that Allegiant schedules according to their projected monthly demand," said PGD CEO James Parish. "If Allegiant schedules fewer flights, we get fewer passengers. It’s a function of Allegiant’s flight schedule."
"Our network planning team is constantly measuring demand and adjusting schedules when necessary," said Allegiant Travel Company spokesperson Andrew Porrello. "We’ve noticed that during the back-to-school season, demand for travel decreases as people aren’t taking as many vacations."
Because of this, the company has made seasonal adjustment to their flight times and frequencies, leading to these lower passenger counts, Porrello said.
This doesn't mean the airport is underperforming, though. These same numbers show 2019 has seen 2.3% more total passengers year-to-date compared to last year.
PGD has budgeted for its planes coming in to be at 80% capacity, which is "somewhat conservative," Miller said. Even with these modest estimates, the total amount of passengers by the end of the year should increase by 7% compared to last year.
So far, PGD has seen almost 1.35 million passengers file in and out this year. By the end of last year, that number was 1.57 million.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority met for its monthly meeting Thursday, with commissioners Pam Seay and Paul Andrews absent. The board was expected to elect next year's chair, vice chair, secretary and vice secretary. This will now happen at the next meeting, which will be 9 a.m., Dec. 19 at 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313, in Punta Gorda.
Marketing ventures
PGD has a new website, and they want to hear from you.
WhyFlyPGD.com combines all the reasons people go to the airport, including learning to fly, being a tenant, and, of course, flying. With this new website, they are trying to raise awareness of all the different things people can do at the airport.
Best of all, there are prizes. When someone posts online or submits an entry on why they fly at the airport, they can win a t-shirt, gift certificates, free long-term parking passes and more.
In other news, the marketing team at PGD also won statewide recognition for their Destination Spotlights campaign. The team won the bronze award for creativity in public relations at the Florida Tourism Forum's 19th annual Flagler Awards.
“As part of this campaign effort, we also strived to cultivate strong relationships with other destination marketing groups, with the ultimate goal of promoting tourism for Florida and travel between airports,” Miller said.
Other news/reminders
- The airport will have a mobile TSA PreCheck RV on-site from Dec. 9 to Dec. 20. Click here for more information.
- Five new, seasonal routes officially began last week. These routes are to Elmira, N.Y. via Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM); Charleston, S.C. via Charleston International Airport (CHS); Memphis, Tenn. via Memphis International Airport (MEM); Sioux Falls, S.D. via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD); and Norfolk, Va. via Norfolk International Airport (ORF).
- Cost estimates for 24 additional hangars came to $3.3 million, according to PGD CEO James Parish. Current t-hangars are leased for $275 a month, but officials are considering raising this to over $400 for new tenants when these are built.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.