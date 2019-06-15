Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) ranked first in medium-sized airports working with low-cost carriers, according to a report conducted by OAG, a United Kingdom-based air travel intelligence company.
OAG's North America's Airport Leaders' 2019 report deemed PGD at the top due to 100 percent of the seats being operated by low-cost carrier Allegiant Air.
The airport has also seen 11 percent growth since last year, according to the report.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader in the world of low-cost airports," said PGD's CEO James Parish. "As the competition continues to grow, we are thankful for our collaborative relationship with Allegiant Air — a premiere ultra low-cost carrier and local community partner.”
“Healthy expansion among medium and small airport categories indicates there’s no limit on opportunity for North American airports when they make informed, data-driven development decisions,” said John Grant, senior analyst with OAG.
PGD also ranked number 8 in best turnaround times in medium airports. The airport has 76.7 percent of flights arrive on time, and 82.6 percent of flights depart on time.
Meanwhile, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) ranked third among the fastest-growing medium airports. The airport saw its seat capacity grow by 36 percent since May 2018.
"We are extremely grateful to the community for supporting all the new air service we have received over the past year," said Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of SRQ. "Our discussions with the airlines continue to be very positive and we are optimistic that the airport will have more new route announcements in the future."
Since April 2018, the airport has added two airlines — Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines. This has brought 23 new routes and 18 new destinations.
SRQ was also ranked sixth in most new routes added, with five new routes since May 2018.
There are a total of 83 medium airports included in the study's rankings. Medium airports handle between 0.05 percent and 0.24 percent of scheduled departing seat capacity in North America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.