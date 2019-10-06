The PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Master Gardener Donna Worthley will be presenting an update on Lethal Bronzing, a palm disease that has the potential to do serious damage to local landscapes. She will also be addressing the topic of Ganoderma Butt Rot in Palms and other general questions regarding keeping our landscape palms healthy and attractive.
Volunteer Master Gardeners will be available following the program to answer other landscape questions.
Bring any specimens in a sealed baggie, and photos of gardening problems are always helpful. This program is free to the public and there is no need to register. Further information contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee Casino Trip Nov. 11 for $25 per person in advance. Departure one is 9 a.m., at Walmart Murdock Port Charlotte parking lot. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m., at Walmart Jones Loop Punta Gorda parking lot.
Prepaid reservations should be made by Nov. 7. For more information call Dave Sloma 941-624-0550.
Snacks, water and games will be provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
Music from veterans
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting a musical event from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 10, in the P-51 Club.
It will feature music from Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA).
Purchase of a membership All Access Pass for the day is required. There is a $10 cover charge, which includes beer, wine, soft drinks and pizza.
The mission of VITA is to promote creative writing, musical and visual arts as a therapeutic outlet for veterans to potentially help process and overcome traumatic events. For more on VITA visit: www.vitaarts.org.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition meeting
The Potential for Teen Substance Abuse, and the Opportunity to Build Resilience in our Children” will be the topic of Dr. Joseph Pepe’s presentation at the Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition meeting, Tuesday Oct. 8, at Hurricane Charley’s Restaurant, at 300 W Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. The meeting goes from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and attendees purchase their own lunch from the menu. The public is welcome to attend this lunch meeting. RSVP’s are required; call: 941-740-4358, or Email Monica at monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is holding a fun-filled night at Visani Comedy Dinner Theater, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, Wednesday Oct. 30.
Comedian Sid Davis will provide an evening of laughter beginning at 8 p.m.
Tickets ($10 with a 2 item minimum purchase) are available at Charlotte County Habitat ReSale Stores located at: 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda; 2440 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; 1354 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; 3949 S. Access Road, Englewood; and at their Punta Gorda office.
Ticket proceeds will benefit local families in need of safe, affordable homes. For more information, contact Jan Nick at 941-639-3162.
