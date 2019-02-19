His father died when Philadelphian Dan DiZio was nine. At 11, he started slinging pretzels to help support his mom and sister.
A neighbor who owned a wholesale pretzel bakery had found himself with 1,000 surplus pretzels one day and was going to throw them away.
Smelling opportunity, the kid said, “Hey, can I have those?”
In a matter of hours on a busy Philadelphia corner he’d sold them all, split the money with the baker and hired other neighborhood kids to sell pretzels on more street corners.
Franchising, pure and simple.
No surprise that, more recently, DiZio was named a finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year.
He and friend Len Lehman were college fraternity brothers when they decided to start their own wholesale pretzel company—at first with no intention of selling to passersby. On Philly Pretzel Factory’s opening day nearly 21 years ago, there were lines out the door because passersby wanted to get their hands on warm pretzels fresh out of the oven.
Over the next five years the partners opened eight more stores across the Delaware Valley and started franchising in 2004. Today they have over 170 stores in 19 states, including three in Florida.
Lately, they’ve been opening two or three more every month.
According to chief development officer Tom Monaghan, “We believe the whole corridor from Sarasota to Cape Coral is a hotbed of opportunity. We look at areas that have population growth, and the Charlotte County area is known as one of the country’s best places to retire.
“The primary drivers for our product are two demographics: older folks who’ve grown up with pretzels in the Northeast and don’t know where to go to find fresh, hot pretzels here. These are also people with full social calendars, who host get-togethers using our party trays.”
They also discovered, somewhat to their surprise, that 18 percent of the local population is under 18, a perfect market for catering kids’ parties and sporting events.
“We’ve found that the profile of a successful franchise owner is someone turning to the next chapter in life. With all the retirees in Charlotte County who might be looking for something to do, this is a great business opportunity for them and us.
“So, we’re in recruitment mode here, looking for ‘Pretzel Mayors,’ high-energy folks who’ll also go outside the brick-and-mortar to ‘share the pretzel love’ with schools, hospitals, senior centers, sporting
events and nonprofit fundraisers.
“It’s a $290,000 investment, with at least $100,000 liquid. We help applicants find financing and a good grab-and-go location with parking, visibility and easy in-and-out access. It takes about three months to
build out a store and three to five months before the store opens.”
And as one of the nation’s top 100 veteran-owned franchises, Philly Pretzel Factory is proud that 20 percent of its franchise owners have served their country. Veterans receive a discount on their franchise fee.
Unlike competitors that give you a $4 munchie while shopping, Philly Pretzel Factory’s unique twists are its standalone retail locations and that its product is meant to be shared, in quantities that average 15 pretzels per order, most recently for $3 each.
It’s a sort of Krispy Kreme of pretzels, with the whole manufacturing process visible to customers. Monaghan said, “They call it Philly Pretzel ‘Factory’ because you get to see us produce all our pretzels fresh, from scratch, every day, from the mixing of the dough to the hand-twisting.”
Philly Pretzel Factory franchise owners also get to exercise their creativity with custom shapes for holidays and parties—from Valentine’s Day hearts and St. Patrick’s Day shamrocks to people’s names and sports team logos, even a viral Tim Tebow-shaped pretzel.
Not only does it make and sell hot, fresh pretzels, it has many different kinds of pretzels on its party trays: pretzel dogs and sausages, Buffalo chicken and Philly cheesesteak pretzels, mini-pretzels, cinnamon pretzels, and 11 signature dipping sauces from cheese and flavored mustards to cinnamon, Philly cream cheese, chocolate and buttercream. To wash it all down with, there are frozen raspberry and traditional lemonade.
With the top third of stores producing upwards of $680,000 in annual revenue, said Monaghan, “there’s a lot of dough in pretzels.”
To apply for a franchise in time for National Pretzel Day on Apr. 26, visit www.ownappf.com.
