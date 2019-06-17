Pickin' and grinnin' at Fishville Bluegrass festival SUN PHOTOS BY JERRY BEARD Jun 17, 2019 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Lillian Schepker, 3, made a new friend, a miniature horse, at the third annual Bluegrass Festival in Fishermen's Village Saturday. See more photos on page 5 or at yoursun.com. Rita Beach performs at Saturday's Bluegrass Festival at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda. A craft table was available for the children. Pictured from left: Chloe Kennedy (4), Matt Kennedy, Jason Thorpe (6), and Jesse Thorpe. The Bug Tussle Rumblers perform in the Center Court at the Bluegrass Festival. The Southwest Bluegrass Band were on hand for the Bluegrass Festival at Fishermen's Village. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The third annual Bluegrass Festival at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda was on Saturday, featuring family friendly activities, blue grass, country music and luscious summer food specials. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
