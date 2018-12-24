When Sonia Bagiardi made the transition from racquetball to pickelball five years ago, the Port Charlotte resident embraced the sport and has been playing it ever since.
Sunday afternoon was no exception, where Bagiardi could be found playing the paddle sport with her son Steven and daughter Stephanie.
“The most appealing aspect about pickleball is that it’s a family-friendly sport,” said Bagiardi. “It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, everybody plays.”
Experience and strategy are major components, and prove invaluable for many participants, who at first glance may seem overmatched.
“Don’t underestimate someone, just because they’re a little bit older,” said Bagiardi.
The sport itself is a recreational activity for Bagiardi, and although she doesn’t play tournament pickleball, she derives a great deal of satisfaction, playing on the weekends when her children visit.
She had been playing indoor pickleball at night at South County Rec, but prefers the outdoor game, and plays at Gilchrist Park as much as she can.
“You can make the game as challenging as you want, depending who you’re playing with,” said Bagiardi. “The camaraderie is awesome. I’ve made many friends here.”
And like any other sport, familiarity with an opponent allows you the opportunity to understand their tendencies and exploit their weaknesses, said Bagiardi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.