The crew was tired.
The nets weren't up. Three courts were painted purple and blue, to match the Florida SouthWestern State College campus colors. Another court, so far, was just purple.
Metal bits and parts were in the process of becoming a table, with ten more to go.
A lone set of bleachers faced large signs towering over the fields, boasting advertisements for Beef 'O' Brady's, Jeff and Sue Carman, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and Ted Kegeris.
This was PicklePlex Saturday morning.
As the sun broiled over the courts, four members of the nonprofit PicklePlex organization were putting together purple tables. A crew, who was painting the courts, was growing tired. The anticipated six nets for the courts' opening Monday had dwindled to three, but Kegeris, the president of the organization, still hopes for more.
The opening for PicklePlex has been more than two years in the making, with the nonprofit already investing $700,000 in the venture.
"This is a stepping stone," Kegeris said, with the master plan consisting of 32 outdoor courts and a 40,000-square foot building the organization still needs the lease for. "Without all the volunteers, we wouldn't be where we are today," Kegeris said.
Kegeris is confident they will get the lease, though. The organization just needs to show the campus how well the first phase goes. "We're all business people," he said. Plus, the courts will bring a whole new level of exposure for the campus.
The final vision for PicklePlex is a hub for all, with the building consisting of eight indoor courts, a restaurant, a fitness center and a conference center, according to their website.
"It's the only sport that can have grandparents on one side, and grandchildren on the other side," Kegeris said.
And as for those scared for the noise, Kegeris doesn't want you to worry. "There's nobody around here to hear the noise," he said, as well as a sound barrier protecting the campus from the loud whaps of a good serve.
The organization is still looking for sponsors for four more courts, with sponsorship costing $20,000 a court.
Three, or more, courts are anticipated to open Monday. PicklePlex will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at the Florida SouthWestern State College campus at 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
A grand opening for Pickleplex will be held June 24, with 16 courts open. Their first tournament, the Summer Sizzler, will be held June 28-30, and already has around 130 people signed up.
To sign up, go to www.PickleballTournaments.com.
