The new Piper Road Extension opened Tuesday to motorists in Charlotte County.
The 1.5 mile stretch of roadway runs east of I-75, from U.S. 17 to Henry Street. It was funded through Charlotte County’s 1 cent sales tax, and is the county’s first project to incorporate LED, energy efficient street lighting.
Punta Gorda Airport officials were excited about it on opening day.
“Our staff and passengers are thrilled the Piper Road extension is now OPEN!” stated a Facebook post from Punta Gorda Airport. “Now passengers can quickly get to PGD from exit 164. Congratulations Charlotte County, Florida Government!”
There’s also a walking/biking path along the new extension.
The road is expected to reduce traffic in the residential neighborhood off Golf Course Boulevard. It came in under budget and ahead of schedule.
The posted speed limit is 45 miles per hour near U.S. 17.
