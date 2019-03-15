After beating Port Charlotte 3-2 at home on Tuesday, the Tritons were again victorious this time 3-1 on the road.
Port Charlotte drops the season series against the division leading Tritons after seeing their bats go stagnant for two games following a three game stretch in which the Pirates scored 24 runs.
Mariner got stellar pitching from starter and senior captain Jimmy Meredith, who needed just 76 pitches on his way to the one run complete game. Meredith threw to contact all night, striking out just four but not giving up a walk while hitting one batter.
The Pirates were only able to collect five hits on the night, two of which came from leadoff hitter Scotty McClean. McClean was the only run on the night for Port Charlotte.
In the first inning, the Tritons were able to scrape together a run against Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Zylstra. Zylstra also gave up runs in the third and fifth innings before giving way to Will Hepner in the sixth.
Zylstra threw 49 of his 82 pitches for strikes on his way to six strikeouts and three walks Thursday night. Mariner was able to steal three bases off Zylstra, however, as their base runners were able to get good jumps and seemed to know when Zylstra was throwing his off-speed pitches.
Hepner came in and pitched two scoreless innings for the Pirates, doing his job and giving his team a chance to comeback for a win. Hepner threw just 21 pitches in his two innings of work with a strikeout and one hit allowed.
The Pirates had a chance to mount a comeback in the fifth inning but were stopped short without scoring a run when senior Damian Ashley was cut down at home plate trying to score from first. Mariner needed to make two perfect throws in order to get Ashley, and they did just that to end the inning.
The rally killing play seemed to zap the energy out of the Pirates, who saw just 15 pitches over the final two innings of the defeat. Hepner drove a double to the outfield on the play in which Ashley was thrown out trying to score.
Port Charlotte plays Friday night at Booker High School before an 11-day break in action.
