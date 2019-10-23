Veterans Day performance

The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda and Gulfshore Opera are presenting The Gulfshore Tenors in concert in the museum’s Gulf Theater Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. The program includes a salute to Veterans Day.

PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting events leading up to and on Veterans Day Nov. 11, starting Nov. 9. Other events are also going on throughout the Charlotte County area.

The museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and for more information on events there visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.

Here’s the rundown ...

Nov. 9 — Family Fun Festival at the museum

From 12:30-5 p.m.: Military themed documentaries and films; remote control tank battles; obstacle course and other outdoor activities; flight simulators, VR Oculus, smokeless range, Google Expeditions, Kids Discovery Zone

Nov. 9 — Gulf Shore Tenors perform

The museum and Gulfshore Opera are presenting The Gulfshore Tenors in concert in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m. The Gulfshore Tenors combine classical vocal training with a smooth jazz trio accompaniment. The all American program includes a salute to Veterans Day. Tickets are $35 for premium seating and $25 for general admission.

Nov. 9 — Punta Gorda parade

Veterans Day Parade in downtown Punta Gorda at 10 a.m. The parade will start at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St. The parade will proceed down Carmalita Street to Taylor Street. The parade will disband at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center 75 Taylor St. For more information contact Punta Gorda Elk’s Lodge #2606 at (941)637-2606 or www.puntagordaelks.org/.

Nov. 10 — Inter-faith service

Sunrise Inter-faith service at the Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum at 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day car show at Fishermen’s Village

Veterans Day Car Show presented by the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, SWFL Region, 11 am-2 pm in the Fishermen’s Village parking lot.

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day ceremony in Punta Gorda

Members of the Vietnam Brotherhood and the Vietnam Veterans of America are having a short ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda at 11 a.m. The Paratrooper Color Guard will also be there.

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day ceremony at museum, book signing

The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the museum this year, due to construction taking place at Veterans Park.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, there will be a book signing event from 1:30-3 p.m. in the museum’s Academy Library, featuring three books selected by James Abraham, a local book publisher. Authors and their works include:

Richard Hale, Never Give Up!, Marilyn Boehm, The Convert, Eleanor Stewart, A Call to Duty, by Dr. William Stewart

For more information on the books, contact Gary Butler, 941-575-9002 or James Abraham, 941-258-4920.

Have a Veterans Day event you would like to share? Email events to newstips@yoursun.com.

