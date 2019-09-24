Al Holland says when Wilson Williams sang “Change is Gonna Come,” it “made the hair on my arms stand up.”
Holland was mourning the loss of his good friend and fellow Platters’ bandmate Tuesday after Williams passed away Monday in Kenbridge, Virginia.
“He had such an identifiable voice,” Holland said. “I watched videos and YouTube all night last night and his was one of those true, legendary voices.”
A long-time resident of Punta Gorda Isles, Williams and his wife, Regina Otakan Williams, moved to Virginia to fulfill his dream of having a farm. It was a place Wilson, who was born in Chesapeake, Virginia, once envisioned hosting concerts.
Williams, 74, had performed with Holland and another area favorite, Verceal Whitaker, since their Motown Days in Detroit, Michigan. They formed a group called Attraction and brought their act to Louie’s Lounge in Fort Myers. They never left Southwest Florida.
“He touched so many lives,” Holland said. “So many fellow musicians followed him here that it was like the Wilson Williams School of Entertainment.
“After we moved to the area we joined the Platters. It was because of Wilson that I got to see the world and meet the people I did.
“He has such a huge personality,” Holland continued. “He was a best friend, brother, father figure and mentor. I just can’t say enough about him.”
Williams grew up an admirer of the Motown music that was popular when he was a teenager and young man. He recorded most of his career and had the distinction of making his last album, “Up the Downstairs,” with Motown’s legendary session players the Funk Brothers. It was also the last album for the Funk Brothers and the last one recorded at Sound Suite in Detroit.
Williams took over the Reflections Lounge in the old Ramada Inn on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte in 2000 and brought national acts to town, including Bill Pinkney’s Drifters and the Beach Boys tribute band that consisted of several former musicians and original member David Marks.
“Wilson was the sole reason I moved here,” said Cord Cosler, owner of Celebrity Direct entertainment agency in Punta Gorda. “I met him when I was in college in Nebraska and I went to cover the Platters in Omaha. He invited me down here for the grand opening of Reflections and I ended up moving here to work with him and Al and Verceal.
“The last time I worked with him (those three) put on a show at the Englewood Events Center in 2015,” Cosler said.
A memorial service is planned for noon Friday at Lee’s Chapel, Bell’s Mill Road, Chesapeake, Virginia. Burial will be noon Monday in Amelia, Virginia. A celebration of life ceremony will likely be scheduled later in Charlotte County, according to Regina Wilson.
“He would like that, so all his musician friends and people could come,” she said.
