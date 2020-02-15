PUNTA GORDA — The 11th annual Funk Fest was held Friday and Saturday in Punta Gorda, and many fans dressed in hip gear gathered to hear live music and enjoy a variety of food and vendors at the two-day event.
The lineup included Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Lettuce X2, Here Come The Mummies, The Main Squeeze, The Nth Power, Funk You, Voodoo Visionary, Joe Marcinek Band, Dr. Bacon, Headtones and Jamar Woods.
The event featured funky food trucks that included Dave's Cosmic Subs from Fort Myers, and vendor booths filled with tie-dyed T-shirts, colorful sunglasses and hemp handbags.
Jennifer Beaudoin and Olivia Burchill had a blast dancing to the music by Nth Power.
"This is the first concert she has ever attended and I think she's really enjoying the music, and seeing all of the people," Beaudoin said.
Mike Bernicchi sold raffle tickets for a chance to win a vintage custom-painted guitar. Proceeds from the raffle will support the Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts.
"Our organization promotes musical and visual arts as a progressive and therapeutic outlet for Veterans by creating a space where they can experiment with different artistic mediums to potentially help process and overcome traumatic events," Bernicchi said.
The festival was organized by Edgewater events. A portion of the proceeds will go to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. For more information, visit www.funkfest.puntagorda.com.
Email: sue.erwin@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.