Since opening in 1991, Willis Jewelers in Port Charlotte is staffed by only its owner, David Willis, who helps people most with their jewelry and watch repairs. Custom designs are also offered, and the business buys gold, diamonds and precious stones.
Q.) What has changed since you opened in 1991?
A.) I have gotten older... But seriously, I am doing more custom designs than I did when we first opened.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) It’s just me.
Q.) What is your most popular item or service?
A.) My on site repairs or work is what people ask for most often.
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) The long hours would have to be the thing that is the most challenging for me and my family.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) I am usually always available for the customer, and they do not have to deal with anyone but me.
Q.) What advice do you have someone just starting a business?
A.) Spend a lot of time building your clientele, network, but most of all learn how to please the customer one-on-one.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) I would like to have a few more employees and especially trainees who would like to learn how to do the bench work.
