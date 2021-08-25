Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Dominick Cappuccio, 32, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warranty. Bond: none.

Frederick Neal Stephens, 33, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.

Kyler Biehl, 20, 300 block of Bahia Blanca Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two charges possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

Susan Karen Orlando, 29, 21000 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Cassandra Juelle Thornton Lippert, 27, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Eezay Kendley, 40, 21000 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on property other then structure or conveyance; municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.

Savannah K. Blossack, 26, 21000 block of Shannon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Nicholas Czelaka, 33, Illinois. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.


North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michael Barone, 37, Venice. Charge: probation violation (possession drug paraphernalia). Bond: none.

Daniel Wayne Kirk, 39, 4000 block of Mermell Circle, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

John Christian Mazza, 43, 2900 block of Holly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: probation violation (Widman Act VOP DUI). Bond: none.

Orlando Rosa, Jr., 56, 3400 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Tanner Chase Salvagio, 22, Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant Leon County (damage property mischief $1,000 or more). Bond: $2,500.

Sarasota Sheriff's Department reported the following arrest:

Charles John Romano, 39, 1600 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft first degree $100 or more but less than $750. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Nancy Semon

