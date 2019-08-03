The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Colleen Patrice Shannon, 56, 13100 block of Roudging Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000. 

• William George Parbus, 56, 3000 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000. 

• William Preston Tice Jr., 31, 21400 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear, nonsupport of defendants, and three underlying charges. Bond: $10,778. 

• Thomas Noel Seeley, 59, 4800 block of Hurley Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,120. 

• Michelle Victoria Miller, 42, 500 block of Alta Vista, Englewood. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, out of county warrant, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $21,000. 

• James Pasquale Belmonte, 52, 9200 block of Strasse Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000. 

• Richard Farrington Connolly, 57, 4100 block of Holis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000. 

• Toby Ray Mejia, 41, 2800 block of Emrick St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Miguel Angel Berlanga Martinez, 50, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000. 

• Kevin Alexis Medrano, 20, of Venice, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. 

• Roy Walter Larsen Jr.,  30, 2000 block of Kendis St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000. 

• Scott Eric Hibbins, 28, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000. 

• John Andrew Richardson, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing or failure to leave property upon order by owner and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000. 

• Anthony Nicholas Lovering, 23, 5500 block of Anderson Rd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000. 

• William Kenneth Blount, 22, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,000. 

• Michael Charles Vallier, 31, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000. 

• Franklin John Pancek, 41, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests: 

• Randolph Edward Armstrong, 25, 1500 block of Blue Lake Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: $2,000. 

• Chester J. Matlock Jr., 45, of Glen Gardner, N.J. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: none. 

-Compiled by Liz Hardaway

