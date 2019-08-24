The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Michael Meese, 69, 2800 block of Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Brandy Nichole Jackson, 36, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
• Ashley Allyn Britto, 34, 10000 block of Bay Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Matthew Scott Haley, 36, 800 block of Texas St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Didier Reyes-Peres, 39, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• David Karl Stonestreet, 58, of Wilmington, N.C. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Eric Darnell King, 56, of Venice. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $2,000.
• Manuel Aneiro Mayea, 48, of Spring Hill, Fla. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• William Michael Legrand, 41, 3200 block of Mandy St., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Darren Michael Gruis, 29, 200 block of Rio de Janiero Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
• Jason John Shinault, 43, 28400 block of Poplar Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Latoya Carlisha Valenti, 38, 1300 block of Abalom St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,200.
• John Menza Cox, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft second offense. Bond: $2,500.
• Marina Helen Beggs, 29, 22000 block f Malone Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: second degree larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $2,500.
• Catherine Anne O'Neil, 31, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,370.
• Santos Antonio Reyes-Lopez, 20, of Palmetto, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,500.
• Ashley Nicole Adkins, 37, of Nokomis. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
• Richard Emerson Godwin, 25, homeless of Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damage and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $12,500.
• Talea Renee Saylor, 18, homeless of Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damage, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, and grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $30,000.
• Priscilla Renee Singleton, 47, 3100 block of Waterside Dr., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Katrina Mae Speek-Pacheco, 35, 1000 block of Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: $10,000.
• Kyle James Philman, 32, 11000 block of Pendelton Ave., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Francis Bomba Jr., 56, 900 block of Baer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway
