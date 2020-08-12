The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Montana Rae Dorkin, 22, 6900 block of Roslyn Court, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Andrew Clifford Blake, 33, 2300 block of Montpelier Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a firearm a convicted felon, first-degree petty theft, violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

James Jeffrey Sr. Young, 71, 400 block of Henry Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Joseph Paris Vine, 45, 800 block of Spring View Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: heroin trafficking more than 4 grams less than 30 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession under 20 grams, possession of other controlled substance schedule 3 or 4, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Semisi V. Moala, 58, 5100 block of Hodgan Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license-habitual offender. Bond: $2,500.

Frank Lane Jr Coon, 26, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

John Carl Robins, 41, 9200 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.

Juan Martin Villafuerte, 28, of Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kervenia Brown, 29, 3200 block of Morchester Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.

Jason Frederick DePretis, 42, 3800 block of Ribera Avenue, North Port. Charges: Charlotte County warrant for fraud. Bond: $50,000.

Jared James Eby, 27, 5800 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, marijuana possession, DUI. Bond: none.

Matthew Aim Holland, 36, 100 block of Dear Street, Englewood. Charges: drug possession without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Alonzo Lamont Jackson III, 35, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Roman Melnichuk, 37, 4100 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, violating domestic protection. Bond: none.

Eleazar Izaia Perez III, 19, 1200 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. Bond: $2,000.

Kevin Scott Proper, 32, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession without a prescription, marijuana, drug equipment. Bond: $5,500.

Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ashley Steven Dietz, 37, Worland, Wyoming. Charges: drug possession without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

North Port Police reported the following arrest:

Amelia Mary Forte, 27, 600 block of 37th Street, Sarasota. Charges: contempt of court, failure to appear, no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $200.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Craig Garrett

